Several newspapers have reported the National Grid is seeking several coal-fired power stations to remain available for another winter.

Last winter, several stations, including Drax, were on standby to generate electricity during the coldest and calmest periods, when both solar and wind farms produce very little power.

And this week, the National Grid asked Ratcliffe power station in Nottinghamshire to use two coal-fired units to help the UK meet its energy needs amid rising demand caused by the hot weather.

The Daily Telegraph also reported solar panels do not work as efficiently when it is very hot- a claim disputed by energy campaigners.

Coal was used to generate electricity for the first time in six weeks on Monday and another power station was placed on standby.

The National Grid today reports 37% of electricity in the past week has come from gas, 11% from solar and 21% from wind.

Today, coal is generating 1%, gas 43.4%, solar 19.3%, Nuclear 13.3%, wind 3.4% and biomass 2.3%.

The use of coal in power stations is meant to end in October 2024.

A spokesperson for Drax said “As we announced in April, we have closed our coal units at Drax and have started the decommissioning process. Since then, we have had various discussions with government and ESO, but we are not in negotiations to extend their availability into the coming winter.”