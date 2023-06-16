SLOW moving traffic is building up on a major road near York after reports of a crash.
It has been reported that the A19 northbound is partially blocked and there is slow traffic in the area due to an accident.
The traffic stretches from Howden Lane at Crockey Hill to the A64 at the Fulford Interchange in York.
More on this as we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article