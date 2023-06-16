Williams left Take That in 1995 but returned to the band in 2010 for a short period.

Meanwhile, Orange left the British pop group in 2014.

Whilst speaking to Good Morning Britain today (GMB) at the premiere of Greatest Days - a film based on the Take That jukebox musical of the same name - Gary Barlow didn't rule out the possibility.

On the idea of Williams and Orange returning he said: "When the time's right it'll happen".

Fellow Take That band member Mark Owen added: "I'm not sure, we all hope one day it might happen.

Will we ever see the likes of @JasonOfOrange and @robbiewilliams back in the band for one night? 🙏 🎶@GMB asks @takethat at the premiere of Take That Musical film. pic.twitter.com/F7adyPxU00 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 16, 2023

"It wouldn't surprise me if, you know, it (a full Take That reunion) happened, but it wouldn't surprise me if it doesn't."

Meanwhile, when Howard Donald was quizzed about a possible reunion with fellow band members Williams and Orange he said he was unsure.

Donald said: "I don't know. I don't think Jason ever, but maybe possibly Robbie, but not Jason."

.@takethat performing at the @greatestdaysuk premiere in London was something special. 🤩



(Credit: Elysian Film Group) pic.twitter.com/QFrr6dmo3C — Smooth Radio (@SmoothRadio) June 15, 2023

The band were in London for the Premiere of The Greatest Days movie which stars the likes of Aisling Bea, Marc Wooten and Jayde Adams.

They performed their hit song Greatest Day at the premiere to a crowd of adoring fans.

Take That also performed as part of the King's Coronation Concert in May.