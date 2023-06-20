Forget delayed flights and long queues at the airport, this summer it’s all about enjoying a British getaway. Whether it’s a one-night stopover or a three-night getaway, give yourself and your loved ones the gift of relaxing morning wake-up calls, leisurely al fresco dining and re-energising spa days at Solent Hotel and Spa.

Take advantage of the hotel’s wonderful four-star amenities or venture out and explore the local area - you’ll check out feeling completely relaxed and invigorated.

Included in this package are a few extra special touches including a chilled bottle of champagne on arrival, a £30 per person, per night dinner allowance in the restaurant, as well as a full English breakfast on both mornings. Guests are also able to enjoy spa access throughout their stay and take advantage of a 10 per cent discount off any pre-booked treatments.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night stay start from £115 per person.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a two-night, three-night or four-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.

*Subject to availability, Prices may vary.

Family-friendly getaways

School’s out, plans are in. For those searching for summer holiday adventures, Solent Hotel and Spa provides the perfect base for a family escape. The award-winning hotel boasts the ultimate family-friendly ‘VI Little P’ package – expertly designed for little guests on-the-go. Going above and beyond for their little guests, children will find a fun-filled welcome pack when they arrive. Each child gets their very own fluffy ‘VI Little P’ bathrobe, personalised cookie, fresh milk, tempting snacks and an exciting activity pack to keep them entertained. In the restaurant, young diners will find a delicious menu filled with all their favourite dishes. And with family-friendly attractions such as Peppa Pig World on the doorstep, what else could you possibly need?

Sizzling spa breaks

Embrace the new season and re-energise yourself with the hotel’s luxurious Taste of Season Spa Break. Check into your Signature room before heading straight the state-of-the-art spa and enjoy three tranquil hours’ access to all the wellness facilities. This includes the salt wall sauna, full-sized swimming pool, steam room, and whirlpool.

Once relaxed, guests can indulge in a 35-minute Soul Soother Treatment – courtesy of the hotel’s spa product brand, TempleSpa. This is an aromatic body experience which provides instant relief to tired and overworked muscles.

Round off the self-care session with a delicious two-course lunch*, expertly prepared by Aztec’s team of Executive Chefs. In the evening, guests can enjoy a decadent meal** at the hotel’s award-winning restaurant before indulging in a great night’s sleep. Before check-out, guests will have plenty of time to enjoy a delicious a la care breakfast.

The experience also includes a complimentary 200g Libby Lavender Cotswolds candle, worth £30, to continue the relaxed atmosphere at home.

Available Sunday to Thursday.

From £195 per person***

*£10pp supplement to upgrade to afternoon tea

**£30 dinner allocation per person

*** Based on 2 sharing a room – single supplement will apply

Al fresco dining

Solent Hotel and Spa’s brand new FYR restaurant offers an open plan, theatre-style grill kitchen on the outdoor terrace complete with a nearby fire pit just perfect for year-round dining. Located on the terrace is an open-fire grill where diners can watch the team of chefs transform regionally-sourced ingredients into tempting dishes in the heart of the restaurant, creating a culinary visual experience to savour. Offering up a selection of locally sourced grilled meats, seafood, British classics and tasty fine-dining dishes in an open-plan setting for both residents and non-hotel guests alike.

With the hotel enjoying a prominent south coast positioning, there is a heavy influence on local seafood, with an extensive selection of fresh fish, courtesy of local and diverse suppliers from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

With a relaxed and friendly approach, the restaurant’s fresh and modern décor makes it the perfect base for a warm summer’s evening.

For those looking to celebrate the father-figure in their lives, why not book an al fresco Father’s Day meal? Whether it’s a lazy lunch or a decadent dinner, special moments are included with every visit. Gift vouchers are also available to buy here.

Things to do this summer

During your stay at Solent Hotel and Spa, there’s plenty to see and do, from local landmarks and historic sights to unique and memorable moments.

Whether it’s a day of shopping at Gunwharf Quays, a family adventure at Peppa Pig World, a trip to the beach and seaside or a journey to the neighbouring coastal cities and their maritime history; take on the variety and enjoy a day of fun in the seasonal sun. Enjoy the change of pace and explore some of the hotel’s favourite places and the best things to do on the South Coast this summer.

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

For more information or to book your visit to Solent Hotel and Spa, please contact the reservations team call us at 01489880000 or email: reception@solenthotel.co.uk