The woman was responding to Daniel John Rocks’ request for help when he “threw” her into a fence and went for her throat, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told York Crown Court.

The woman told the court she was so traumatised by the event which happened as she was walking along Burton Stone Lane that she now cannot walk down the street and is tense whenever she is outside her home.

Rocks had previously served two years in prison for making death threats to a shopworker before he and an accomplice besieged them in their city centre newsagents.

The judge told Rocks about grabbing the woman’s throat: “Can you imagine in this day and age how terrifying that must have been for her?”

“She could have thought: this is it.

“Fortunately, some good citizens of York intervened …… one wonders what might have happened if they hadn’t, given the state you were in. You were drunk.”

Lydia Pearce, prosecuting, said two male pedestrians put themselves between Rocks and the woman, a male cyclist rang police and two women took her home in their car.

The women then returned to the scene of the crime to take the police to the victim. Shortly afterwards they saw Rocks in a Sainsbury’s store. One of them kept a watch on him while the other went to get the police.

“We need more people like these two women,” the judge said as he commended all five passers-by for their “public spirited” actions.

Sainsburys on Burtonstone Lane Clifton (Image: Google Street View)

Rocks, 46, of no fixed address and previously of Clifton, pleaded guilty to strangulation and assault. He was jailed for 18 months.

His solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said he had been going through a very distressing period as a result of the death of one of his brothers, with whom he had lived, and subsequently being made homeless. He had taken to drink and drugs, which led to the offences.

Ms Pearce said the woman was on her own at 10pm on May 22 on Burton Stone Lane and listening to music through headphones when Rocks shouted at her, repeatedly trying to get her attention. Eventually she responded and he asked for her phone so he could ring a relative.

She refused to hand over the phone, but made the call and put it on loudspeaker so he could hear.

Rocks grabbed the phone, shouted at it and then handed the phone back.

She suggested he try asking staff at a nearby takeaway for help and he confronted her, grabbing her throat.

Burtonstone Lane Clifton (Image: Google Street View)

The woman told the court she was still in shock about what had happened to her.

“I was trying to help someone I thought was in distress and it continued into this horrible situation,” she said.

The court heard Rocks has 87 previous convictions, mostly for drugs, theft and driving offences, but including having a blade in public and some violence.

Mr Blount said Rocks had not exerted pressure on the woman’s neck, which had not been bruised. She had been able to breathe without struggling for breath.

He had become upset because the brother he spoke to on the phone was not offering to help him.