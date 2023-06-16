The official Birthday Honours List has been announced today (June 16), marking the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK in the year of the coronation.

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, has been commended for his services to policing and charity.

Paul, 51, works with road safety charities such as Road Safety Talks, to support the work the charities carry out as well as raising funds for a range of local and national charities, raising tens of thousands of pounds.

He has attended over 100 fatal road traffic collisions, so he has witnessed the impact suffered by families and society - which ignited his passion to make roads safer for everybody.

Paul said: "I’m truly honoured to be awarded a British Empire Medal for my services to policing and to charity.

“I would like to thank those who nominated me from the Chief Constable’s office along with those who offered supporting evidence to go with my nomination.

“It goes without saying that my biggest thank you goes to my family and in particular my wife Michelle. She is the one that holds the fort when I am late off, or I am engrossed in my work because I have had ‘one of those shifts'."

During a week of challenges, he walked and ran a total of over 100km and cycled over 200km to speak to colleagues, school children and bereaved families to raise awareness about road deaths and how to make roads safer. He also ran 325km during the week in honour of the 325 people killed or seriously injured on North Yorkshire’s roads in 2021.

The police chief has also been recognised for his charity work, as he has took part in The Great North Run to fundraise for Martin House Children’s Hospice in 2021 and in 2010 and 2011 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

He also ran the Leeds half-marathon in 2011 for Yorkshire Cancer Research and raised over £5,500 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance by running the London Marathon in 2017.

Another North Yorkshire resident featured in the Honour's List is David Warner, of Scarborough.

David, 60, has been recognised for his services to the community and voluntary sector.

As chair of a Local Trust, he puts in a huge amount of personal time and energy to build community capacity in 150 ‘left behind’ neighbourhoods across England.

He has pushed Local Trust to secure a legacy beyond 2026 - when Big Local is set to finish and has been instrumental in developing its research and policy agenda, findings from which were recently referenced in the Levelling Up White Paper.

A relentless cheerleader for community leaders and volunteers nationwide, under his leadership Local Trust has facilitated over 3,500 local residents to take charge of improving their areas.