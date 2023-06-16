North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a blue Honda C90 which was stolen from the Grosmont near Whitby between 9pm on Wednesday, June 7 and 8.30am the next day.

It has the registration number D857 HUA.

A police spokesman said: "If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email joe.harland@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joe Harland.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230104042."