The Central England Co-op has applied to North Yorkshire Council to demolish buildings that previously contained Searles carpet store and a Saab garage on Horsefair.

If approved, a new 359m2 redbrick store would open from 7am to 10pm daily.

It would employ 15 full-time and 15 part-time staff.

Planning documents say the former use has ceased and with the site vacant for several months this is harming the streetscene and character of the Boroughbridge Conservation Area.

Redeveloping the site would deliver benefits including improving shopping in the town, improving the area, creating jobs and local investment.

The application added there were no suitable and available sites elsewhere in the town capable of accommodating the proposed development.

It added: “The provision of a high quality, modern format convenience store in this location as a logical extension to the existing centre will have a positive impact on the overall vitality and viability of Boroughbridge Town Centre through an enhancement of the retail offer and consequent attractiveness of the centre as a shopping destination thereby helping to drive footfall and general activity in line with well-established policy objectives aimed at ensuring the vitality of centres.”