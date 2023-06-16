A MAN has been arrested following a police incident.
Humberside Police say an arrest has been made following reports of a man in possession of a weapon on Hall Road in Goole at around 1.20pm yesterday afternoon (June 15).
A police spokesman said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and are conducting extensive lines of enquiry to fully understand the circumstances.
"If anyone has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 272 of June 15."
