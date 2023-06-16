The 17th century hillside farmhouse in Nidderdale, near Harrogate, aims to raise funds for Blood Cancer UK.

The winner is also given £100,000 in cash - and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve an annual rental value of almost £50,000.

The draw is backed by Olivier Award winning actress and Blood Cancer UK supporter, Celia Imrie, who has been involved with the charity since appearing in the film Calendar Girls as Celia - alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Penelope Wilton, and Dame Julie Waters – 20 years ago this September.

The film tells the story about a group of friends from the Women’s Institute inspired to shoot their own Pirelli style nude calendar to raise funds for Blood Cancer UK - after one of them, Angela Baker, tragically lost her husband John to non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in July 1998.

Celia was reunited with original Calendar Girls Tricia Stewart and Lynda Logan, as well as Lynda's husband Terry, the famous calendar’s photographer - to mark the launch of Blood Cancer UK’s latest partnership with Omaze.

Celia said: “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Calendar Girls was released. Getting to know the original girls was such a privilege, what they’ve achieved is truly inspirational, I’ve supported Blood Cancer UK ever since I first met them.

“This second partnership with Omaze is wonderful – the previous draw raised huge awareness and an incredible £1,000,000 for the charity, we’re all hoping this house will do just as well, it’s supporting such an important charity. Blood Cancer UK’s research plays a pivotal role in the battle to beat blood cancer and everyone who enters the draw is helping to support this incredibly worthwhile cause.”

Original Calendar Girls Tricia and Lynda are delighted the latest Omaze house is in their native Yorkshire – with Lynda joking that "It’s only 10 minutes away from where I live so I'll be popping round for a cup of sugar."

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “We’re very proud to be partnering with Blood Cancer UK again for our latest house draw in Yorkshire. By offering this beautiful property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life - as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences.

“We’re incredibly proud that the Omaze community has already raised £13,250,000 for good causes across the UK.”

In addition to winning the Grand Prize house - people who enter by midnight on Sunday July 9 can win a brand-new Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, worth over £100,000.

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire are available now at www.omaze.co.uk. The draw closes on July 30 for online entries and August 1 for postal entries.