He was chosen by local Labour members last night on Thursday June 15 in Selby.

Keir Mather was born in Hull and grew up near Selby before going to Oxford university.

Keir has most recently worked at the CBI as a public affairs adviser.

His candidacy was supported by the GMB and Unison.

Mr Mather said: “It is an honour to have been selected to fight to represent this brilliant constituency. Whilst the Conservatives are too distracted by their own chaos to deliver, the people of Selby and Ainsty have been left without a voice.

“We are facing the worst fall in living standards in a generation. Mortgages are up, our public services are broken, and the economy is stagnating.

“It’s time for change. The last time Selby had a Labour MP he delivered a brand new hospital, the first direct train to London, new flood defences and a bypass. After 13 years of the Conservatives, the people of Selby and Ainsty deserve a fresh start, and a Labour MP to once again deliver on the people’s priorities and build a better future.”

Yesterday, it was announced that the Selby & Ainsty by-election will take place on Thursday July 20 - the same day as the by-election to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The Selby & Ainsty by-election was called by the resignation of Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams. It followed his omission from Mr Johnson's resignation honours list and the selection of a candidate for the new Selby constituency at the next General Election by Selby Conservatives.

Mr Adams, who has well signalled his intention to stand down by the next election has pledged his support to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in helping ensure Selby remains Conservative.

Current polling suggests it will, unless opposition supporters vote tactically against the Conservative candidate, Michael Naughton.

At the last election in 2019, Mr Adams held the seat with a 20,137 majority, with around three-fifths of the vote.

In addition to the Conservatives and Labour, the Green Party has announced its candidate as Arnold Arneken, who respresents Ouseburn, west of York, on the new North Yorkshire Council.

Selby & Ainsty takes in Selby, Sherburn-in-Elmet, Tadcaster and villages west of York, such as Tockwith and Rufforth.

The future Selby constituency may be more promising for Labour at the next General Election, with it taking in more Labour-supporting areas to its south west and losing Conservative supporting areas in its north, who will join the future constituncy of Easingwold and Wetherby.

The Conservative candidate there is Alec Shelbrooke MP, sitting MP for Elmet & Rothwell.