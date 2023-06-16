North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.55pm yesterday (June 15) to Millgate in Selby after reports of a fire.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Selby, York and Tadcaster responded to reports of a house fire.

"They extinguished a garden fire which had spread into the ground floor of a derelict property.

"Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras were used at the incident.

"The crews carried out safety checks on the other terraced properties in the street and the cause is believed to be deliberate.

"Five extinguishers were involved in the fire which had torn open creating the loud noises heard by the public. No one was injured."