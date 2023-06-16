North Yorkshire Police were asking people to avoid the A64 and the A1(M) at junction 44 for Bramham as the roads were closed until just before 2pm following a crash at about 12.30am today (June 16).

A police spokesman said earlier: "The closures are expected to be in place for some time, so please check local travel advice and plan your journey accordingly."

The A1(M) Southbound was closed, with queueing traffic and a section of the A64 westbound approaching the A1(M) was also closed.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 12.34am to Bramham Crossroads And crews from Tadcaster, Garforth and Killingbeck responded to reports of a serious single vehicle crash.

They assisted other agencies at the scene with first aid and lighting.

Now National Highways say the A1M has reopened, but residual delays currently remain on the approach adding at least two hours to normal journey times.