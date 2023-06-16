North Yorkshire Police are asking people to avoid the A64 and the A1(M) at junction 44 for Bramham as the roads are closed following a crash at about 12.30am today (June 16).

A police spokesman said: "The closures are expected to be in place for some time, so please check local travel advice and plan your journey accordingly."

The A1(M) Southbound is closed, with queueing traffic and a section of the A64 westbound approaching the A1(M) is also closed.

Traffic can still access the A1(M) southbound from the A64 Westbound.

A diversion is in place via the exit slip onto the A64 eastbound then turn back around at the Headley Bar turn off to rejoin the A1(M) southbound.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 12.34am to Bramham Crossroads And crews from Tadcaster, Garforth and Killingbeck responded to reports of a serious single vehicle crash.

They assisted other agencies at the scene with first aid and lighting.