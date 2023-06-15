Police have named the woman whose body was discovered at a North Yorkshire campsite.
Tracey Reed, 52, from Nottingham, was found dead at a campsite near Hawes on Monday, June 12.
Tracey’s family has released a tribute to her, saying: “Our mum was truly one of a kind. She was always the light in every room and left a mark on everyone she met.
"Her children and grandchildren were her life and she will be sadly missed by all of us.”
North Yorkshire Police said inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around Tracey’s death.
A man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on conditional bail.
