Emergency services are dealing with the incident on the A19 Fulford Road, near the junction with Fordlands Road.

The road is said to be blocked in both directions with queueing traffic due to the accident.

York Travel Tweeted: "Severe delays both directions, emergency services at the scene, likely to be some time til clear, avoid the area."

A19 Fulford Road (near jct with Fordlands Rd). Blocked in both directions, please avoid the area. — York Travel (@york_travel) June 15, 2023

