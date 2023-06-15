A main road in York has now reopened after a crash.
Emergency services were dealing with the incident on the A19 Fulford Road, near the junction with Fordlands Road, this evening.
The road was said to be blocked in both directions with queueing traffic due to the accident.
York Travel earlier Tweeted: "Severe delays both directions, emergency services at the scene, likely to be some time til clear, avoid the area."
The road is now understood to be clear.
