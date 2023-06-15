North Yorkshire Police say that with summer sunshine starting to entice people outdoors, they want residents to take simple but effective measures to help guard against opportunist burglars.

The force says that reports of sneak-in burglaries always increase during the warmer months, and that it is often down to homeowners taking unnecessary risks by leaving doors, windows and outbuildings open or unlocked.

Read next:

Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk, North Yorkshire Police’s burglary lead, said: “It only takes a few minutes of your time to lock doors, close widows and secure sheds and garages.

“Yet it only takes a matter of seconds for an opportunistic burglar to sneak into your property and take whatever they can lay their hands on.

“That’s why it’s so important to remember to lock up and hide your valuables from view – even if you’re just washing the car or cutting the grass at the time.

“Remember to put away your tools in a secure garage or shed. Not only could they be stolen, but they can be used by burglars to enter your home.

“Crucially, never leave your car keys in the front door or within reach through a kitchen or bedroom window. This will prevent you from becoming a victim of a ‘2 in 1 burglary’, which is when a criminal enters a property to steal the key to a vehicle before driving off in it.

“Being a victim of burglary can have a severe financial impact and leave life-long emotional scars.

“Goods can be costly to replace, especially if your insurance company refuses to pay out if you have not secured your home.

“By taking a few simple precautions which don’t cost anything, you can help prevent a lot of distress, inconvenience and financial loss.”

Anyone with information about burglaries or suspicious activity in their neighbourhood or surrounding area, should not hesitate to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

If you see a burglary in progress or feel threatened, always dial 999 for an emergency response.