The Adult Shop in Gillygate has had no complaints since it opened, but its licence is considered each year due to the sex establishment licence policy.

Councillors voted to keep the shop operating for another year unanimously at a Licensing and Regulatory Committee on June 13.

Lesley Cooke, licensing manager at the City of York Council, said: “This premises has operated as a sex shop since 1997.

“There have been no complaints relating to this premises since the initial licence was granted.”

There had been no objections to the application and coun Mark Warters asked why it is brought to the council each year.

He said: “It just seems like overkill to bring a renewal like this to a committee and take up half the agenda and no doubt a lot more time preparing it for an establishment that hasn’t had one single complaint in 26 years it’s been operating.”

Committee chair coun Rachel Melly said: “If members would like to review the sex establishment licensing policy then that is something we can absolutely try to work on as a committee and take that on board.

The inside of the shop cannot be seen from the central street it operates and opens from 10am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and from 12pm to 5pm on Sundays.