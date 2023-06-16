The York International Tattoo Convention, which saw more than 4,000 people attend last year, is an exhibition for tattoo artists, tattoo collectors, and everyone who would love to gain an insight into the world of tattooing and body modification.

Artists come from all over the world to bring live tattooing and body piercing, and traders come to sell their wares, from jewellery and clothing, to taxidermy and spooky ornaments.

This year, the convention runs from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 18 at the New Earswick Bowls Club.

It will boast more than 200 stalls, 170 artists and 38 traders, whose stalls include Crow Crafts, Silver and Goth, Heavenly Darkness, Wantiques, Yorkshire Barber, Sugar Skull Dreams, and Face Painter.

Guests will also be entertained by the York-based Volsung Vikings reenactment group, a rock and roll DJ, and a live band, The Memphis Cruisers.

The event will fundraise for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the York Special Olympics.

The tattoo convention is family friendly (Image: Supplued)

A spokesperson for the Tattoo Convention said: "We have been running this for 13 years now, and each and every year has been a great success, each a little different than the rest.

“We do a different theme each year. Last year we had Medusa, with our show artwork painted by Jamie Watson, this year we’ve gone back to our Viking roots with a painting from Richard Guy.

“We auction these original artwork pieces off and along with our tombola, all the money goes to our two amazing charities – Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and the York Special Olympics.

York International Tattoo Convention (Image: Supplied)

“Our event is run by family and friends, our small team works so hard to put the show together and bring artists and traders from all around the world for a fantastic weekend and to raise some money for some well deserving charities.

"Its always a fun, family friendly weekend and we look forward to seeing you there."

The convention said they believe in keeping prices low and have now scrapped all ticket entry costs.

Doors open at 10am on both days and close 7pm Saturday and 6pm Sunday.

York Tattoo Convention (Image: Supplied)

The spokesperson added: “We wanted to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance as we feel they don’t get the recognition they deserve. It was personal for us to choose this charity as they saved the lives of people we know and love.

“When we moved our venue to the bowls club six years ago, we decided to support something fitting to the committee members that have been so amazing to us. That is why we chose the York Special Olympics.

“Over the years we have raised thousands for a variety of charities and we’re so proud of this.

“The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has kindly gifted us a lovely framed picture to proudly display in our tattoo studio back in Scunthorpe, ABH Tattooing.”