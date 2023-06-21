Brought to you by
From post-16 study options to university choices, making the right decision for your child can be overwhelming. Below, we list a few open days avaialble for you to visit, gain more information and get a feel for what might be the best choice for you.
York College
It’s not too late to apply to York College & University Centre for the next academic year. There will be an open day on Thursday, June 22 from 5.30pm to 8pm, where you can learn all about the wide range of courses on offer and explore the wonderful facilities.
You'll be able to attend talks and receive guidance and advice from our expert tutors and employment partners, whether you want to know more about their vocational qualification, apprenticeship, A-Level or T-Level provision.
The student services areas will also be available to provide you with their support and knowledge regarding any questions you might have concerning funding, transport, careers advice and learning support.
Visit yorkcollege.ac.uk/events-and-news/events/open-event-4-3 to register your attendance for the open day.
The Mount School
June Open Doors, The Mount School's open day, provides an opportunity to visit The Mount during the weekend. Key members of staff will be available to tell you more about an education at The Mount and to show you around their spacious grounds.
Whether you are looking at schooling options for September 2023, considering moving schools, or looking ahead to the future, Open Doors is open to all families from Pre-School to Sixth Form.
Visit mountschoolyork.co.uk/admissions/open-events/june-open-doors/ to register your attendance for the open day.
Selby College
Visit our next open event to find out more about:
- A levels
- T Levels
- Vocational courses
- Apprenticeships
- Foundation learning
- University level courses
- Adult learning
Your Journey, your Career. It starts here….
Visit www.selby.ac.uk/events to see our next open events.
