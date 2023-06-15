On Saturday, June 24, Scarborough is to host Armed Forces Day from 11.30am to 5pm.

The day brings with it a packed programme of displays, parades, band performances, live demonstrations and aerobatic displays.

Armed Forces Day recognises the contribution of service men and women, reservists, veterans and their families across North Yorkshire.

The one-day free event opens with a welcome from Scarborough Town Crier, David Birdsall, and includes aerobatic displays by the Strikemasters at 11.30am, the Titans Display Team at 1pm, Miles Messenger Air Display at 2pm and the Starlings Aerobatic Team display at 3.30pm.

Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday, June 24, in Scarborough (Image: NYC)

On the ground there is more entertainment, including marching bands, military parades, live demonstrations and interactive exhibits.

For the first time at the event there will be a life-sized vintage army jeep-type vehicle created out of cardboard and paper, which will be displayed on the West Pier.

Huge crowds are expected to browse around the stalls from charities, partners and military organisations on the seafront.

Road closures will be in place on the day between 5am and 9pm, including Sandside, Foreshore Road, Blands Cliff, Eastborough (from Globe Street to Foreshore Road), East Sandgate (from Tuthill to Eastborough) and Quay Street.

On parade at last year's Armed Forces Day in Scarborough (Image: Sgt Ben Maher RLC / MOD)

Pre-arranged deliveries to businesses will be permitted until 8.30am, with access via Aquarium Top at the roundabout at the southern end of Foreshore Road.

The West Pier car park will be closed to general parking from 6pm on Friday, June 23, to 9pm on Saturday, June 24.

Quay Street and Eastborough car parks will be closed on the day of the event from 5am to 9pm.

All three car parks are being used for the event.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The event is one of hundreds held across the country on this day to show our support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community to selflessly and bravely serve our country, from the troops currently serving to service families, veterans and cadets.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les (Image: NYC)

“We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of people to Scarborough who can expect a packed programme of exciting displays, spectacular parades, band performances and not forgetting the thrilling aerobatic displays.”

North Yorkshire has more than 12,000 people who work for the Ministry of Defence, making up four per cent of all jobs in the area.

Displays at a previous Armed Forces Day (Image: Adrian Waters)

Catterick Garrison in the county is one of the country’s largest military bases.

The county is also home to Royal Air Force stations at Leeming, Fylingdales and Menwith Hill as well as the Harrogate-based Army Foundation College.

For more information about Armed Forces Day visit: www.scarborougharmedforcesday.co.uk

The Duke of Kent is welcomed by the Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Eric Broadbent, at last year's Armed Forces Day (Image: Sgt Ben Maher RLC / MOD)