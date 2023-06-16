Sometimes it can be tricky to know where to start when it comes to treating the father figure in your life - from tech, to sport and food there are many gifts to choose from.

But if the way to your dad's heart is a good meal out, here are some of the best places to visit for a steak in North Yorkshire according to their Google reviews - each location has a minimum rating of 4.0.

Please note some restaurants may require booking in advance.

Some of the best steakhouses in North Yorkshire for Father’s Day

The Rythre Arms Steakhouse

Location: Main Street, Ryther, Tadcaster, LS24 9EE

Rating: 4.8

One review says: “The best meat I have ever eaten. Absolutely beautiful!! Service was spot on and the ales are nice, all in all 10 out of 10.”

You can read more reviews about The Rythre Arms Steakhouse on Google.

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Location: 6 Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JU

Rating: 4.5

This customer said: “Great service, lovely wine and fantastic value for money especially if you like steak! This is a meat lovers heaven. We particularly enjoy the cap of rump... Yummy!”

You can read more reviews about Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill on Google.

Cattlemen's Grill

Location: 17 Cheltenham Cres, Harrogate, HG1 1DH

Rating: 4.7

A recent visitor said: “Perfectly cooked steaks, what more can you ask for? Take the challenge if you fancy a 72 oz rump with all the trimmings.”

You can read more reviews about Cattlemen's Grill on Google.

Tomahawk Steakhouse

Location: Cooper Lane, Potto, Yarm, DL6 3HQ

Rating: 4.7

This user wrote: “Great food and great service, steak was lovely and cooked just perfect, nachos for our youngest get a thumbs up, scallops where great and the chicken skewers where amazing. Staff where very efficient and polite. Would highly recommend.”

You can read more reviews about Tomahawk Steakhouse on Google.

The Cut & Craft

Location: 8 St Sampson's Square, York, YO1 8RN

Rating: 4.5

Someone left this review: “Visited Cut and Craft on Monday after a quick Google search for "best steak house in york" and we weren't disappointed.

“The food was absolutely beautiful, the flat iron steak was good perfectly.

“Well presented food in a lovely venue. 100% recommend a visit.”

You can read more reviews about The Cut & Craft on Google.

The Whippet Inn

Location: 15 North Street, York, YO1 6JD

Rating: 4.5

This comment reads: “Absolutely delicious! Staff were fantastically friendly, courteous, and helpful with welcoming smiles despite what I am sure is a tiring job.

“Food wise, the steak (I had a ribeye) was excellent, and my starter (beef carpacio) was especially delicious! Would definitely recommend!”

You can read more reviews about The Whippet Inn on Google.

El Gaucho

Location: 48 Walmgate, York, YO1 9TJ

You can read more reviews about El Gaucho on Google.

Rating: 4.7

A person said: “We loved this restaurant. The restaurant itself has a nice feel about it, the food was delicious - garlic mushrooms amazing, really tasty steak, and even the brownie was so good!

“Faultless service, polite and attentive. I’d definitely recommend and go back. Great small independent steak restaurant!”