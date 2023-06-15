North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information and witnesses after the incident in Northallerton.

A police spokesperson said: "At around 6.50am today (June 15), a woman was walking with her young child in a pushchair along Ainderby Road towards Romanby, near the junction with Chantry Road, when a male suspect made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature towards her.

"The suspect then followed the woman for about 15 minutes, including at the Green at Romanby, at the railway station car park entrance and at Boroughbridge Road. He then ran up behind her, touched her inappropriately and ran off down a footpath to Ainderby Gardens.

"The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his mid 30s, with short mousey hair, no facial hair and approximately 6ft tall. He was wearing a light grey hooded top and black or dark-coloured cargo-style work trousers, with no logos.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be patrolling the area."

North Yorkshire Police are urging with anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward – particularly if you saw a man matching the suspect’s description, or if you have CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage that may have recorded anything.

If you can help, please email graham.mottram@northyorkshire.police.uk, or dial 101, select option 2 and ask for Graham Mottram. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230109272 when passing information.