The Wizards Magic chocolate is now made at Shires Bridge Business Park, just off the A19, after being made elsewhere in the country.

Previously, the chocolate was made by a third party, but The Heroes Journey company, which owns the Wizards Magic brand, decided to bring the work in-house.

Factory manager Joe Hepworth said: “This gives you better control, gives us the opportunity for new recipes and develop existing ones.”

“One day we will compete with Nestle and Cadbury, I am sure we will reach that point one day.”

Now Aldi can enjoy The Wizards Magic

The factory opened last autumn and in the short space it has been open, it has already achieved SALSA (Safe and Local Supplier Approval) accreditation.

This means the small company aiming to sell to larger concerns is producing goods in a safe and legal manner.

On a recent visit to the site, even though no workers were present when the Press called, it still meant washing hands, wearing special footwear and hairnets on touring the factory.

Joe, who has worked in the food industry for 20 years, explains how the site on a business park in open countryside was chosen.

“This was the most convenient for the business, close to our office. It was purpose built,” he said.

The Wizards Magic is part of The Heroes Journey food company, which is based on the Northminster Business Park at Poppleton, just off the A1237 York Outer Ring Road.

The headquarters employs around 8 staff, mostly in sales, while the new Easingwold factory employs just 5, though one staffer used to be employed by Nestle.

The Wizards Magic chocolate is made using ‘nibs’ of the finest Belgian chocolate.

It is also packed on the site and sold to stores, including Aldi, Holland & Barrett, David Lloyds and Waterstones.

Staffing is set to double to around a dozen as the factory increases its product range to include crisps and popcorn.

York chocolate firm makes magic move

The Heroes Journey also has factories in nearby Thirsk and Melmerby.

The expanding company, founded by former rugby players James and Charlie Simpson-Daniel, offer a growing range of other foodstuffs.

They include Lions Kingdom ostrich steaks, I Vow to Thee My Country burgers and wagyu steaks, Land of the Samurai Japanese wagyu steaks, Beaut teas, and Athletic peanut butter infused with manuka honey, due for launch in September. Other products are also under development.

Joe said: “We are very successful because of Charlie’s method of selling is very unique. He’s very creative.”

The company also uses the best quality materials and claims the most sustainable and ethical practices.

Joe added of the Easingwold factory: “It’s small but we can achieve a lot.”