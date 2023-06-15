POLICE are searching for a missing woman in North Yorkshire, who was last seen more than two weeks ago.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information to locate missing woman Jessica Neasham.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "37-year-old Jessica was last seen leaving a property in Kent at around 9.30pm on Wednesday May 31.
"She has since been sighted in Skipton on Friday June 9 and may still be in the area.
"She is described as 5ft 4in tall with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build. It’s unknown what Jessica was wearing when she went missing.
"She travels quite regularly between Northallerton, Skipton and Kent. She also has a connection to France."
Anyone who has information which would help officers to locate Jessica is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12230105916
Any immediate sightings of Jessica should be reported via 999.
