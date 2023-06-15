A MISSING woman in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
The 37-year-old woman reported missing in the Skipton area has been found safe and well, North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed.
"Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled," a force spokesperson said.
