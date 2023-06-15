Refugee Week takes place from June 19 to 25 and is a worldwide annual festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

York is to join in with the celebrations and host events across the city.

A popular exhibition documenting the experiences of Ugandan Asian families who fled to York 50 years ago to escape dictator Idi Amin is to be shown over the week.

The exhibition, Uganda50, will be shown Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm at City of York Council’s West Offices, in Station Rise, until June 30.

Shamim Eimaan, one of the organisers, previously told the Press how the exhibition has proven to be very popular since opening at the University of York last October and has been shown at venues across the city including the Guildhall and Fairfax House.

She has also taken the exhibition into schools to educate children about the history.

Shamim said it was important to tell this story because, despite 50 years passing, many people are still unaware of it.

From Monday (June 19) to Sunday (June 25) next week Amnesty Bookshop in Micklegate is to join in with Refugee Week activities.

Organisers say the shop will be “providing myth-busting” information to take away and a historical display of the emigration of refugees in the context of a changing welcoming and hostile environment.

There will also be an awareness-raising mini-demonstration outside the shop from 2pm to 5pm on Monday.

Further events include a football tournament next Saturday (June 24) from 2pm to 5pm at the University of York’s Heslington East Campus in York Sport Village.

Mary McCormack from Refugee Action York, which has organised the events in the city, said: “York Refugee Week promises an exciting array of events celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

“Through the week’s events, we hope to promote an understanding of why people are displaced and the difficulties they frequently face when seeking safety as well as providing opportunities for people to connect.

"It is exciting to see so many groups and individuals running events this year.

"We encourage people to keep checking the website as more events are added.”

For more information on Refugee Week events in York, visit: https://www.refugeeactionyork.org/refugee-week

Along side the events for Refugee Week, the University of York is creating a multilingual record of memories, dreams and aspirations of refugees in the UK named ‘Book of Refugees’.

The project leaders are calling for contributions from refugees anywhere in the UK.

They say the project’s aim is to create a window through which they are given access to the memories and stories of the refugees.

For more information visit: https://www.york.ac.uk/language/research/projects/book-of-refugees/