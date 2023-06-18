Kieran Thomas Whitton, 28, of Springhill Court, Tadcaster, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to two charges of sending offensive messages.

Jaimee Leigh Reilly, 23, of Mill Lane, Carlton near Selby, was jailed for 12 weeks after pleading guilty to two charges of theft. He was ordered to pay £154 compensation.

Jonathan Paylor, 44, of Rawdon Avenue, Tang Hall, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to shop theft when on a community order for similar offences. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Lee Patrick Atkinson, 39, of Marston Crescent, Acomb, was jailed for 26 weeks, including 14 weeks previously suspended. He pleaded guilty to racial behaviour, two public order offence and two assaults on police emergency workers. He was ordered to pay a total of £500 compensation.

Sean James Beard, 31, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by going into the Costcutter store on Bramham Road, Acomb. He also admitted two charges of interfering with vehicles on The Gallops, Foxwood, and Minster Close, Acomb, and theft of washing tablets worth £14.85 from the Costcutter store. He was ordered to pay £14.85 compensation.