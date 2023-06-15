Just before midday yesterday (June 14), North Yorkshire Police received an urgent report from CCTV operators in York about suspects entering shops in Coney Street.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "An officer from the force's Rural Taskforce had just left court on an unrelated matter when the update came in and happened to be only 300 yards away.

"He quickly headed to the scene, and within minutes spotted three suspects with t-shirts wrapped round their faces. All three were stopped and searched, and were found to have items connected with shoplifting. Further enquiries linked them to an earlier theft in the city.

"The three suspects - boys aged 14, 15 and 16 - were arrested on suspicion of shop theft and going equipped for theft. They were released on bail as enquiries continue."