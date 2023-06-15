As The Press reported at the time, Chloes of York in Colliergate closed back in March and the family behind the popular cafe next to Barnitts put a notice in the window thanking their customers.

Named after the family's chocolate Labrador dog, called Chloe, the cafe opened a decade ago, but, the family behind it Denise, Victoria, Laura and Alan said it was time to call it a day and that they thanked all their employees and loyal regulars.

Now plans have been submitted to City of York Council to create a Portuguese restaurant, bar and grill called Tasca Frango by Emma Hargreaves who, along with her partner Ted Hustler, opened Portuguese-influenced Frango Eduardo in Stonebow back in April last year, after previously trading at Spark.

At that point Frango Eduardo relocated in a bid to expand operating from 6pm to 10pm, with 40 covers, at Supersonic Cafe.

But, as The Press reported in April this year, Supersonic Fitness and Cafe, which were created by Nick Sadler and Sarah Cleland-Smith, as a gym determined to reverse the notion that working out is a chore and replacing it with a feel-good path to wellbeing, closed its doors.

The application in with the council applies for listed building consent for alterations to include repainting the fascia of the building.