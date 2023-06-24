All four were convicted in their absence.

One case was dealt with by Bradford magistrates. Daniel John Brown, 34, of Lydham Court, Foxwood, must pay £398 after he was convicted of speeding in Leeds city centre. He was fined £220, ordered to pay a £88 statutory and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.

The other cases were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

Hamish McLewis Lewis Seeger, 28, of Crabmill Lane, Easingwold, must pay £398 after he was convicted of driving through a red light at the junction of Lawrence Street, the York inner ring road and Walmgate. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.

Luke Williamson, 26, of Northfield, Barlby, Selby, was banned from driving for six months after he was convicted of driving without insurance in Selby. He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Lisa Ann Marie Sandford, 47, of Thoresby Road, Acomb, was banned from driving for six months must pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs, after she was convicted of driving without insurance and driving without a licence.