Community interest company Get Cycling has been nominated for Best Community Project in the York Community Pride Awards.

The category, which has been sponsored by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, is for projects carried out by an informal non-recognised voluntary group that exemplify what can be achieved when people work together.

Get Cycling was set up 15 years ago by husband-and-wife team Jim and Sally McGurn.

Jim and Sally have since semi-retired and the bulk of the company’s work now handled by its CEO Joanne Mahon.

The company is a national not-for-profit community interest company based in Fulford and aims to help newcomers into cycling all over the UK through events and programmes.

A keen cyclist himself, Jim said the company was set up after he and Sally were shopping for a bike for their son Joseph, now 34, who has downs syndrome and autism.

He said they were “dismayed” with the quality and lack of cycles available for Joseph and wanted to help make cycles such as wheelchair tandems, tricycles and quadricycles more accessible.

Get Cycling moved to a site in Hospital Fields Road nine years ago and now supports activities specifically for York cyclists through its local bike shop at the site, along with classes and courses, bike recycling, cycling events, school visits, hire bikes and disability cycling.

Jim explained how people come from all over the country to find a cycle to suit them.

The 69-year-old said this is a very special moment for some disabled people

“Some of them we make mobile for the first time in their life,” he said.

“It’s wonderful. We get fantastic reports of cycling.

“They stay in touch and send us pictures.”

The shop also offers an after-care service to ensure the cycles remain right for its customers.

Jim said the shop’s hire service has proven popular with both York residents and tourists as the Hospital Fields Road shop is on a key cycle route in the city.

In the future the company hopes to host a weekly or monthly disability cycling group where cycles are available for participants.

Jim said he felt this was something that happens in most cities across the UK and would like to see it in York.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 28 at York Racecourse.

All nominees must live in York or surrounding areas and contribute to their local community.

For more information about Get Cycling, visit: https://www.getcycling.org.uk/