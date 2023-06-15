North Duffield Under Fives at The Pavillion in York Road, North Duffield, near Selby, is set to open a new purpose-built under two’s room later this year, alongside the current pre-school.

Hannah Spence, setting manager at North Duffield Under Fives, said: "We are delighted to extend our services from September 4, as it allows us to better serve the needs of working families in our community.

"Our expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to providing accessible and high-quality childcare, while promoting early childhood development and discovery. We’re committed to providing the highest quality learning experience for children, whilst supporting their individual needs and interests and our extended offering will contribute significantly to achieving that goal.

"By offering extended opening hours and a dedicated under two’s room, we aim to alleviate the stress and challenges faced by working families, ensuring that their children receive exceptional care in a secure and enriching environment. The program will be led by a dedicated team of experienced educators and caregivers who share a passion for early childhood development."