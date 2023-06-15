A POPULAR children's nursery in North Yorkshire is expanding.
North Duffield Under Fives at The Pavillion in York Road, North Duffield, near Selby, is set to open a new purpose-built under two’s room later this year, alongside the current pre-school.
Read next:
- Changes mean this York school needs new head teacher
- 'These incredible results bring us face to face with the past' - York's Roman finds
Hannah Spence, setting manager at North Duffield Under Fives, said: "We are delighted to extend our services from September 4, as it allows us to better serve the needs of working families in our community.
"Our expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to providing accessible and high-quality childcare, while promoting early childhood development and discovery. We’re committed to providing the highest quality learning experience for children, whilst supporting their individual needs and interests and our extended offering will contribute significantly to achieving that goal.
"By offering extended opening hours and a dedicated under two’s room, we aim to alleviate the stress and challenges faced by working families, ensuring that their children receive exceptional care in a secure and enriching environment. The program will be led by a dedicated team of experienced educators and caregivers who share a passion for early childhood development."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here