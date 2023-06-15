Building on 51 years of popularity with racing fans and with over £9.5 million already raised for good causes, Macmillan Charity Raceday returns to York Racecourse on Saturday (June 17).

The principal race is The Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint, one of Britain’s richest sprint handicaps for three-year-olds, which offers prize money of £100,000. The roll of honour in this race over six furlongs includes top sprinters such as Cadeaux Genereux, Sheikh Albadou and more recently, Twilight Sun.

Since 2012, a Listed race has featured on the Saturday racing programme. This year the Sky Bet Race to the Ebor Grand Cup over fourteen furlongs takes that slot.

Still a relatively new aspect of the event, the day will end celebrate the daring-do of the supporters who took part in the Macmillan Jump of their Lives, a tandem sky-dive, between them some £56,000 has already been raised for the charity.

Fundraisers will be present at the event (Image: Macmillan)

A fun way to donate for racegoers is to listen to the choirs who are visiting in support of Macmillan and then use the collection buckets. Friday will feature the Tuneless Choir with Saturday stepping up the choral volume as over 120 members of the Popvox Choir will be on the Knavesmire.

Musical accompaniment to the action will take the form of different bands, with the Monotones performing with their upbeat covers from the Roberto Stage then Melrose Stage after racing, whilst Dr Jazz will entertain the crowds on the Edwardian Weighing Room Lawn.

The charity auction which has been generously supported over the years is now available to view online in advance of the race day.

As part of a series of initiatives to get closer to the sport, groups of racegoers will be able to enjoy accompanied, complimentary trips to the round course starts conducted by Robert Earnshaw, a man who won the Gold Cup.

On Saturday, they will also have the chance to meet the equine ambassador to the Knavesmire, Remy, a retired racehorse, courtesy of equine charity, New Beginnings.

Those wanting a reminder of the day can visit the flower wall or the 360-degree selfie camera.

A bottle of champagne will be available for under £50. Other tastes are catered for with an extended range of craft beers including the new Ebor IPA, a brew created by Theakstons just for the racegoers. Heineken 0.0 as a zero-alcohol option, with water available on a complimentary basis from all the main bars.

The Macmillan Charity Day is part of a two-day meeting with racing on the Friday featuring a brace of the twenty-one contests at York to benefit from the backing of the European Breeders’ Fund.