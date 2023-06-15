As The Press reported earlier this week, The Bruce Project Exhibition at Fabrication, in Coney Street in York city centre pays tribute to father of two, Bruce Wetherhill, 31, who took his own life in December 2020 leaving a hole at the heart of his family.

A launch event held last night (June 14) was well-attended and was made possible because Bruce's family raised more than £31,000 for mental health charity York Mind.

The Bruce Project is open at Fabrication in Coney Street, York (Image: York Mind)

The money has been put to good use on two free projects for young men and people representing as male; a sporting part called Active Minds, partnering with York City Football Club and York Knights and CrossFit Jorvik, and a second element called My Mind On A Mural, an art project run by Art Specialists with a number of staff from York Mind to aid mental health discussions.

The exhibition runs until June 24 (Image: York Mind)

Graham Relton archive manager at Yorkshire and North East Film Archive, said: "I was privileged to be invited to the launch of The Bruce Project Exhibition in York led by Stef Bricklebank from York Mind.

"It's a project that puts things in perspective and has engaged young males to talk about their mental health and suicide prevention."

Stef Bricklebank, young people's group manager at York Mind, said: "York Mind are very proud and excited to share with the public graffiti images created by local artist Keith Hopewell, who was commissioned to create art designed by the young people who took part in My Mind On A Mural provision at Danesgate and another group that attended at York Mind, Highcliffe House."

The finished mural (Image: York Mind)

Keith said: “It is vital that these young people are heard, and that legitimate platforms are put in place which allow their stories to be conveyed and experienced by the wider society."

Keith at work on the mural (Image: York Mind)

Bruce, who was 6’7” tall was a ‘gentle giant’ who lived for most of his life in Tadcaster where he went to Riverside primary and then Tadcaster Grammar School. He worked for Heineken, was married to Josie and had a little girl, Matilda, and a boy, Ezra.

He was also an avid Leeds United fan. A season ticket holder for many years and a plaque was put down in Centenary Square in his memory.

Bruce Wetherhill, left, with his brother, Wayne

Stef said Bruce's mum and dad, Pauline and John, wanted Bruce's story to be represented in the mural, which features the Leeds United emblem with the initials BWFC to incorporate Bruce's name.

The idea is that the work is a touring exhibition which could go on to be displayed elsewhere.

One of the images from the project (Image: York Mind)

The exhibition is on until and including Saturday, June 24, and all are welcome. On arrival speak to a member of the team at Fabrication and you will be shown to the exhibition upstairs.

*If life is difficult you can call Samaritans any hour, any day, on the free phone number 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.