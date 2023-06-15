The cross-party committee's recommended suspension for acts, including deliberately misleading MPs, would have paved the way for a by-election for the former prime minister if he had not resigned in anticipation.

Mr Johnson hit out at what he called a “deranged conclusion”, accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs he has repeatedly sought to disparage of lying.

He called the committee led by Labour veteran Harriet Harman “beneath contempt” and claimed its 14-month investigation had delivered “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

Boris Johnson has been found to have deliberately misled parliament. ( Leon Neal/PA) (Image: Leon Neal/PA)

The committee has also recommended that he should not be granted a former member's pass in light of Johnson's resignation as an MP.

The member's pass would have allowed him limited access to Parliament, including for lunches and to see former colleagues.

The sanctions recommended in the report will have to be voted on by MPs.

Privileges committee report published

The Privileges Committee considered whether it should have recommended expelling Boris Johnson from the Commons if he had remained as an MP.

During the discussion of the report’s final findings, the SNP’s Allan Dorans and Labour’s Yvonne Fovargue backed the stronger sanction.

But the four Tory members of the committee – Sir Bernard Jenkin, Sir Charles Walker, Andy Carter and Alberto Costa – opposed the amendment.

The committee concluded that it would have recommended a 90-day suspension had Mr Johnson not already quit in protest at their provisional conclusions.

The publication comes after Mr Johnson's resignation last week where he announced his intention to stand down with "immediate effect" from his role as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

In his resignation statement, the ex-PM compared the committee to a “kangaroo court” and a “witch hunt”.

Mr Johnson accused the probe, chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman, of “bias” and suggested it was attempting to use its investigation to “drive me out of Parliament” in a move he said was motivated by a desire to reverse Brexit.