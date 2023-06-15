North Yorkshire Police has said this morning (June 15) that enquiries continue after woman’s body was found at campsite near Hawes on Monday (June 12) with investigations still underway to determine the circumstances around the death.

The man who was arrested in connection with the incident has now been released on conditional bail.

A police spokesman said: "We are not yet in a position to confirm the identity of the woman."

As The Press reported yesterday, North Yorkshire Police officers were contacted at 3pm on Monday by staff at Bainbridge Ings campsite near Hawes, who said they had found the body of a woman in one of the camping pods on the site.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers attended and began enquiries to determine the identity of the woman. She has now been identified and her next of kin have been located and informed.

"At the moment her death is being treated as unexplained and officers are carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances around her death.

"A man in his 40s from Lincolnshire has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"Officers are dealing the woman's death as an isolated incident and there is no immediate impact on the wider safety of the local community."

Anyone who has any information which may be helpful to the investigation who has not spoken to a police officer at the scene is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting 12230107241.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.