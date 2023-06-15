Rate My Takeaway, YouTube star and LDC Radio presenter Danny Malin, tied the knot with Sophie Mei Lan, Britain’s Got Talent belly-dancer and journalist, at a star-studded ceremony at Leeds Minster, followed by a reception at the Aria Suite in Leeds on Saturday June 10.

Eco-conscious Sophie and Danny chose to support local Yorkshire based small businesses to help them in making their dream day become a reality. The couple met with York Wedding Suppliers as they were keen to support the firm. York Wedding Suppliers is a local group offering brides and grooms to be everything needed for their special wedding or event.

The group’s suppliers, who are all based in or close to York, cover everything from flowers, handmade wooden gifts, celebrants, wedding cakes, dresses and more.

Danny and Sophie tied the knot over the weekend (Image: Richard Harrison Photography)

A spokesperson for York Wedding Suppliers said: "This wedding gave a much-needed boost to local small businesses and added unique personalised touches to make Danny and Sophie’s day really special."

On the big day, Sophie had two dresses, the ceremony dress was a regal style, followed by a chiffon dress with embellishments for the wedding breakfast, both from the award-winning Elizabeth who runs Bridal Reloved York on Micklegate in central York. Bridal Reloved York stocks a large range of pre-loved and new wedding dresses.

Spruce York created lasered personalised wedding dress and suit hangers with hand tied yellow bows for Sophie and Danny and their bridal party, complimenting their white, green and yellow colour scheme to signify the Yorkshire Rose.

Spruce York is an artisan business based in York, specializing in Yorkshire made wooden gifts, homewares and personalised wedding products, along with stocking handmade local pottery. Their wedding range features confetti trays with bio-degradable confetti, wooden place name settings, mini picnic benches for serving or displaying food, wedding favours and bespoke wooden signs, along with products made to order. Many of their products are up-cycled or repurposed from coffee tables made from old farmhouse shutters to wine racks made from up-cycled pallets.

The couple used York Wedding Suppliers to help organise the big day (Image: Richard Harrison Photography)

Another group member Robert Harrison of Robert Harrison Photography was the couple’s photographer for their pre wedding photo shoot, he also covered the photography on the big day and even designed the newspaper wedding favours.

Robert covers all aspects of wedding photography and videography along with web and graphic design, from order of services, wedding websites, to drone and video footage and photography.

The couple live streamed the ceremony online to allow their huge fan base of over 650,000 followers to be a part of the wedding.

For further information on the York Wedding Suppliers, visit the firm's Instagram page.