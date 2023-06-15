Brew York is now seven years old and reports much progress since the first brews back in 2016.

Now with 60+ new beers released annually alongside the core range, the brewery is working on a design refresh across 2023 to visually differentiate new releases, special editions, rebrews and collaborations.

The ranges will sit alongside the existing State of Mind range, which showcases barrel-ageing and other specialist processes.

The core range will be renamed ‘Signature’.

Brew York is working with United by Design, a York-based creative agency who the brewery has worked with from day one.

Together, they say they are refreshing the visual identity, and more clearly defining the designs to better showcase the various beer ranges. In doing this the aim is to lay some solid foundations for the next chapter of Brew York.

To mark Beer Day Britain, the brewery has revealed the first designs – the Signature cask beer range, including a new addition, ‘Fennec’ - a blonde beer made with British hops to both complement and complete the set.

With cask beer sales rising, the designs have been developed with a more traditional approach and the focus is on the beer style with some key descriptor words to help inform the choices made at the bar.

Head of Marketing Rachel Auty said: “As we've seen our cask sales increase by 54% over the last 12-months it's timely that we have now added Fennec - an easy-drinking session blonde made with Fuggles and UK Cascade hops - alongside fresh branding which we hope really showcases the quality of the brews themselves. We're really proud of the huge range of beers we release and I’m excited to move to the next part of the rebrand as we work across our ranges."

The Signature cask range features:

Fennec Blonde promises fruit, citrus, honey, biscuit and is 3.4%abv. The brewery said: “This super approachable brand-new beer uses classic British hops to produce a well-rounded and easy drinking brew.”

Maris The Otter promises caramel, toast, biscuit and is 3.9%abv. The brewery said: “Hopped with four varieties of new world hops, set against a malt backbone of five different malts Maris the Otter is a complex modern take on English Bitter.

Tonkoko promises Tonka, coconut, cacao and vanilla and is 4.3%abv. The brewery said: “Yonkoko is our multi award-winning milk stout infused with decadent amounts of hand toasted coconut, Belgian sourced cacao nibs, Madagascan vanilla, and Tonka beans.

Calmer Chameleon promises citrus, floral, fruit, and pine and is 3.4% abv. The brewery said: “The green dream of juicy and resinous hops Columbus, Mosaic, Simcoe and Idaho 7 uniting in a super-sessionable pale ale.

The full cask range is available now.