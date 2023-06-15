THERE'S been a fire at a popular York shopping park.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.42pm last night (June 14) to Clifton Moor Retail Park on the outskirts of York.

A service spokesman said: "Fire crews from Acomb, York and Huntington were mobilised to reports of fire in a guttering of a retail premises.
"Upon arrival crews were confronted with a fire affecting a wheelie bin which was under a rear overhanging of a commercial unit.

"The fire caused damage only to the rubbish, the cause has been established as deliberate and crew used a hose reel to extinguish the fire."