North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.42pm last night (June 14) to Clifton Moor Retail Park on the outskirts of York.

A service spokesman said: "Fire crews from Acomb, York and Huntington were mobilised to reports of fire in a guttering of a retail premises.

"Upon arrival crews were confronted with a fire affecting a wheelie bin which was under a rear overhanging of a commercial unit.

"The fire caused damage only to the rubbish, the cause has been established as deliberate and crew used a hose reel to extinguish the fire."