North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.20pm last night (June 14) to a roundabout on North Marine Road in Scarborough.

A service spokesman said: "Fire Control received what’s known as a ‘running call’ from one of our crew members who was at the scene of a road traffic collision near the station.

"They requested a crew to attend to assist with casualties.

"No persons were trapped in any vehicles and the crew administered first aid to two casualties and made the vehicles involved safe."