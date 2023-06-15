TWO people have been injured in a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.20pm last night (June 14) to a roundabout on North Marine Road in Scarborough.
A service spokesman said: "Fire Control received what’s known as a ‘running call’ from one of our crew members who was at the scene of a road traffic collision near the station.
"They requested a crew to attend to assist with casualties.
"No persons were trapped in any vehicles and the crew administered first aid to two casualties and made the vehicles involved safe."
