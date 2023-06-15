North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 7.10pm last night (June 14) after reports of a fire in West Bank Park, off Acomb Road in York.

A service spokesman said: "Acomb crew attended after a report was received stating youths had been seen setting a fire in a wooded area.

"Crew accessed the fire measuring 2m x 2m and extinguished using back pack sprayers."