Derwent Training in Malton has been offering engineering and manufacturing apprenticeships since 1988 after being set up by senior members of local businesses who saw a gap in the need for training.

The centre expanded their offering for the first time in 2020 to start offering Leadership and Management Apprenticeships across the county.

Chief executive officer of Derwent Training Claire Gavaghan said: “’As a not-for-profit organisation our sole purpose is to benefit the community and I can honestly say that Derwent Training has had an extraordinary 35 years providing training to businesses across North Yorkshire.

“Employers reap the rewards of having a skilled workforce and they are delighted with how we work together indeed - we have a 98 per cent employer satisfaction rating.

“What makes Derwent Training different and therefore successful, is that we focus on the individual and develop their potential that takes teamwork and continual improvement on our part, because to stand still is going backwards.

“The founding directors had a vision in 1988 for a company that supports employers who share our values of working with efficacy, honesty and who ensure they do the right thing at the right time.

"I am proud to lead Derwent Training as we build on the work of those that went before us.’’

Derwent Training is to celebrate the achievement at its annual apprentice awards evening in September.