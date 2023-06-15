Each year, York Viking Rotary Club teams up with the Ocean Youth Trust charity and local company PIB Insurance Brokers to provide free crew places on a six-day voyage northwards along the east coast from Hull in the sailing ship, James Cook.

Twelve youngsters will join the experienced crew of four to make the journey. During their time onboard, they will learn sailing and navigational skills and share a rota of all jobs aboard including cheffing in the yacht’s galley.

Last year, four York-homed Ukrainians joined the crew. This year, with a handful of places still up for grabs, Viking Rotary are inviting local schools and individuals to recommend youngsters from all walks of life who might benefit from the experience.

Mick Fox, of the Rotary Club, said: “Covid has impacted significantly on youngsters, many of whom may have lost confidence as a result of the social restrictions it put them under.

"This teambuilding experience will be positively life-changing for kids who might never otherwise get the chance for such an exhilarating journey.”

Anyone interested should contact Mick at mick.fox@cybg.com for more information and to submit an application.