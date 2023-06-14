North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning about alleged 'in person' ATM scams in Harrogate and Thirsk following reports.
In each report, a young person is said to have been approached in broad daylight by two men, who have been described as having Irish accents.
The force has been told that the men pretend that they need help, stating that their bank cards don’t work in the UK, and request that money is withdrawn from an ATM by the victim and handed to them.
Read Next:
- Junior doctors in York go on 3-day strike saying pay offer 'beggars belief'
- JCB mini digger stolen from Tadcaster farm
- Selby man dragged from bike and assaulted in alleyway
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim is assured any money given will be refunded via a transfer to the victim’s account, but no such transfer is ever made, and the money is stolen.
"No threats are reported to have been made, but the circumstances of the approach has left the victims feeling intimidated."
Police advise that if you are approached in this way, politely refuse to help, and try to move away.
Only when it is safe to do so, please report the approach to the Police, noting any details, especially any vehicle details on 101, option 1.
If you see this happening, and it is safe to do so, please call 999.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article