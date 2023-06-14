In each report, a young person is said to have been approached in broad daylight by two men, who have been described as having Irish accents.

The force has been told that the men pretend that they need help, stating that their bank cards don’t work in the UK, and request that money is withdrawn from an ATM by the victim and handed to them.

Read Next:

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim is assured any money given will be refunded via a transfer to the victim’s account, but no such transfer is ever made, and the money is stolen.

"No threats are reported to have been made, but the circumstances of the approach has left the victims feeling intimidated."

Police advise that if you are approached in this way, politely refuse to help, and try to move away.

Only when it is safe to do so, please report the approach to the Police, noting any details, especially any vehicle details on 101, option 1.

If you see this happening, and it is safe to do so, please call 999.