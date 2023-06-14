Fire crews were on the scene after a large straw pile went on fire near a pig shed in North Yorkshire.
Selby and Tadcaster crews attended the fire at 2.51pm in Wistow, near Selby.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews protected the livestock using a hose reel and used two more hose reels to extinguish the fire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article