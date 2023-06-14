Natalie joins husband Elliot Rich, who has run TAB in York for seven years, to bolster the senior-level expertise in the business and enable the company to support more businesses in the region.

Natalie brings a mix of brand, marketing, and business development experience to the York-based company through corporate roles with Marks & Spencer, Hallmark Cards, Boost Drinks and BMW, as well as work with SMEs through her own business consultancy.

The Alternative Board model combines personal coaching with monthly facilitated meetings between business owners, who bring their experiences from different companies and sectors to the table to support each other. TAB York currently runs five peer boards of Yorkshire business owners representing a wide range of industry sectors across York and North Yorkshire.

Natalie says, “The support TAB offers is ideal for people running a business, with a few years under their belt, who can see opportunities to take themselves and their business to the next level. It is equally valuable to owners of more established businesses who are looking at the next stage in their company’s evolution. I’m looking forward to working alongside Elliot to bring The Alternative Board’s unique brand of peer support to more business owners across the region and launching further boards this year.”

Elliot Rich said: “TAB York has grown to a point where the only way of welcoming new members is to add capacity to the team. Becoming business partners is a significant step for a husband and wife team, and something we’ve been thinking about for a while.

“Natalie’s experience and approach complement mine, the timing is right, and we are seeing interest and demand from potential new members across our region. This has given us the confidence to build the team to capitalise on the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

Over the last seven years, TAB York has supported early-stage growth companies create and deliver sustainable growth strategies; helped owners facilitate successful management buyouts; supported them to gear their business for a sale on their terms and achieve an exit they’re happy with and helped companies build and maintain the right team and the right culture.

Elliot added: “There are many more business owners in our region looking for support with these and other challenges, and bringing Natalie on board increases our capacity to provide that support. I’m excited to embark on the next stage of TAB York’s growth.”