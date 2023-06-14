Adam Stephenson, 40, was before the court for breaching the community order he was given in January.

That had been made after he had been convicted of assaulting a police emergency worker at York Railway Station on July 3 last year.

Magistrates decided that because he was wilfully and persistently failing to do the rehabilitative activities which were part of the order, they would revoke the order and resentence him.

During the hearing, he behaved so badly by insulting the magistrates that he committed the offence of wilfully interrupting court proceedings.

Magistrates jailed him for four weeks for contempt of court and ordered it to be served consecutively to the 18 weeks they gave him for the offence of assaulting an emergency worker.

He is now serving 22 weeks in jail.

Stephenson, of Bilton, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to wilfully interrupting court proceedings and breaching the community order.