The company fell into administration on April 6, leading to 75 joblosses and nearly 200 farmers and unsecured creditors being owed more than £7m.

Fortunately, a consortium led by former ASDA CEO Andy Clarke, saved the business, which has re-opened both is online and butcher shop sales.

Yesterday, Farmison announced a new CEO, Andy Adcock, who has spent almost 20 years in food and trading roles for both Marks & Spencer and ASDA.

This week, the company also announced a deal to sell a range of products in London, with 15 minute delivery times in GoPuff’s London delivery area.

Store bosses highlight this as just one element of significant work at Farmison under the new ownership of Andy Clarke and Chilli Marketing’s Gareth Whittle, Christian Barton and Kieron Barton.

Other developments include more than 40 people being taken back on at its Ripon base to support its re-opening programme. The plan is to increase this to 55 by the autumn. Most are former Farmison employees.

A subscription service allows customers to save on meat boxes. A BBQ essentials meat box at £35 has a 10% discount.

New products are being developed, such as bbq rubs at £7.75 for three.

A Father’s Day range this week includes a bourbon and treacle Tomahawk steak developed by Farmison’s Michelin star chef Jeff Baker.

Farmison says it has also completed the work to bring its north of England network of farms and farmers back on board to keep offering its grass-fed, heritage breed meat.

Working with delivery partner DPD also promises better customer service, such as free weekend delivery.

Extended click and collect hours at its Ripon Cut by Farmison shop, which is now open at weekends.

Farmison Executive Chairman Andy Clarke said: “We’ve made incredible progress over the last 50 days.

“And while there’s still plenty of work to do, our objective is to make sure Farmison comes back stronger than before. That’s why we’re investing in new ranges, enhanced service and new partnerships that bring more access to the incredible meat we offer.

“I’d also like to welcome Andy to the Farmison team - I’ve every confidence he’ll bring even more momentum as we build a sustainable future for our business.”

The company says customer and farmer feedback since its return have been highly positive and sales have been pleasing.

Lindsey McIntyre from McIntyre Meats in Bainbridge said: “While the last few months have been difficult, suppliers like us need Farmison to be the success we know it deserves to be.

“I was pleased Andy Clarke came to see us in person after acquiring the business. I’m looking forward to him bringing the leadership Farmison needs to thrive and grow once more.”

Farmison & Co sells online directly to customers across the UK, and through wholesale channels such as Harrods, Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason and Michelin star restaurants.